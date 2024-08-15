After Doctor Is Raped, Killed at Work, Protesters Amass

Police have been accused of trying to shield suspects
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2024 11:07 AM CDT
Indian Doctors Refuse Work After One Raped, Killed on Duty
Students join other protesters in a midnight rally protesting against the murder of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee, demanding proper investigation, in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday.   (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Protests have erupted in cities across India following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the hospital where she worked. The 31-year-old's body was discovered last week in a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a state-run teaching hospital in Kolkata, capital of the state of West Bengal. An autopsy confirmed she was sexually assaulted, per CBS News. The woman's parents believe she was gang-raped. A man has been arrested, but protesters accuse police of mishandling the case, and a lawmaker has suggested government officials sought to protect the suspects. More:

  • Thousands of women demanding justice and better protections have taken to the streets. The killing "reminded us that women disproportionately bear the weight of ensuring their own safety," Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt wrote to an audience of more than 85 million.
  • Doctors in government hospitals across several states are protesting, too. They've halted elective services amid demands for justice and better workplace security. "This heinous crime highlights the alarming lack of security in hospital premises," said the Federation of All India Medical Association.
  • Speaking at independence day celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't reference the killing, but he described outrage over violence against women in general. "Monstrous behavior against women should be severely and quickly punished," he said, per CBS.

  • India has struggled to address violence against women for years, despite numerous high-profile rapes. An average of 86 rapes were reported every day in 2022. Many rapes go unreported "because of the stigma of victimhood in India's deeply patriarchal society," per NBC News.
  • A "police volunteer" was arrested in connection with the crime, per the AP. He "worked at the hospital helping people navigate busy queues," reports CBS.
  • The woman's family and supporters allege more individuals were involved. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress Party, accused some state government officials of trying to protect suspects, per the AP.
  • A court order has forced police to pass the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in a move intended to "inspire public confidence," per CBS.
(More India stories.)

