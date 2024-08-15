Protests have erupted in cities across India following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the hospital where she worked. The 31-year-old's body was discovered last week in a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a state-run teaching hospital in Kolkata, capital of the state of West Bengal. An autopsy confirmed she was sexually assaulted, per CBS News. The woman's parents believe she was gang-raped. A man has been arrested, but protesters accuse police of mishandling the case, and a lawmaker has suggested government officials sought to protect the suspects. More: