Kaley Cuoco Swore Off Marriage. Then 'Tom Walked In'

Kaley Cuoco is planning another trip down the aisle. The Big Bang Theory star announced her engagement to fellow actor Tom Pelphrey, with whom she shares a daughter, on Thursday. "What a wild, beautiful journey life can be," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which she shows off a sparkling diamond ring. "Grateful for every road that led me straight to you @tommypelphrey," she added. "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle," Pelphrey wrote in his own post, per People . "Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."

The couple were set up by their mutual manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, in April 2022, around the time Cuoco was quoted as saying she would "never get married again." It was just seven months after Cuoco had announced her split from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook. But Pett-Joseph thought Cuoco and Pelphrey were "perfect for each other," Cuoco, who was married to former pro tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, told USA Today in May 2022. "Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected." The couple welcomed a daughter a year later. (More Kaley Cuoco stories.)