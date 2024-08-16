Looks Like Taylor Swift Is Trolling Ye

Swifties love searching for hidden messages in everything Taylor Swift does because it pays off from the mother hen of Easter eggs. One in particular is now getting wider attention because it points to the celebrity with whom Swift has beefed since the early days of her superstar rise: Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Swift's latest album features a song about a bully originally titled "thanK you aIMee," with the capital letters spelling out KIM. Swifties concluded this was a reference to Kim Kardashian, Kanye's ex, with whom Swift also has bad blood. On Thursday, the song title got a slight update.
Swift released a live mashup of that song and "Mean," which she performed at London's Wembley Stadium on June 22, and called it "thank You aimEe." Now the capital letters spell out YE. "The subtle difference is speaking volumes for Swifties," People reports, noting the "jab" came as Swift's The Tortured Poets Department clinched its 14th week atop the Billboard 200 chart, blocking Ye's streak of No. 1 albums. Ye—who once rapped of Swift, "I made that b---- famous"—references her again on Vultures 2, a joint release with Ty Dolla $ign, per US Weekly. More on the feud here. (More Taylor Swift stories.)