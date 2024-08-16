Red wolves used to frolic throughout the eastern United States, their habitats stretching from Pennsylvania to Texas. Now, there are fewer than two dozen left in the wild, settled in a handful of counties in northeastern North Carolina. Experts are trying their best to save the endangered canine from extinction, attempting to compensate for the human-driven causes behind the population's decline.
- Numbers: Per WAVY and the News & Observer, there are only 18 adult red wolves left in the great outdoors, down from about 120 in 2012. At one point in recent years, there were only seven. About 260 exist in captivity at various zoos and refuges.