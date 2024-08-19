He's the Other Death in the Matthew Perry Investigation

The death of a man who allegedly bought drugs from the same so-called "Ketamine Queen" accused in the death of actor Matthew Perry is mentioned in court documents related to Perry's death. Now, that man's sister has come forward, telling CNN , "I'm just happy that justice has been served and happy that after five years they investigated (my brother's) death." Her brother is Cody McLaury, who died in 2019 at age 33. After ketamine was listed as the cause of his death, McLaury's sister says she found a text message conversation between her brother and Jasveen Sangha, the alleged "Ketamine Queen" drug dealer, as well as a Venmo payment from McLaury to Sangha.

"I texted back and said 'just so you know the ketamine that you sold my brother was listed as his cause of death,'" McLaury's sister says. Sangha never responded, but police say after receiving the text message, the alleged drug dealer searched online for "can ketamine be listed as a cause of death." While Sangha is not directly charged in McLaury's death, she does face drug charges other than the ones related to Perry's death, and one of those stems from the same year McLaury died. See his sister's full interview at CNN. (Among Perry's last words was a request to "shoot me up.")