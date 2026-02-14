This Shutdown Isn't Like the Last, but Expect Delays

A shutdown of the US Department of Homeland Security that took effect early Saturday impacts the agency responsible for screening passengers and bags at airports across the country. Travelers with airline reservations may be nervously recalling a 43-day government shutdown that led to historic flight cancellations and long delays last year. Transportation Security Administration officers are expected to work without pay while lawmakers remain without an agreement on Homeland Security's annual funding, per the AP. TSA officers also worked through the record shutdown that ended Nov. 12, but aviation experts say this one may play out differently. Here's what to know:



What's different: Funding for Homeland Security expired at midnight, but the rest of the federal government is funded through Sept. 30. That means air traffic controllers employed by the FAA will receive paychecks as usual, reducing the risk of widespread flight cancellations. Per the department's contingency plan, about 95% of TSA workers are deemed essential personnel and required to keep working. Democrats in the House and Senate say Homeland Security won't get funded until new restrictions are placed on federal immigration operations. During past shutdowns, disruptions to air travel tended to build over time, not overnight.

Impact on travelers: It's hard to predict whether, when, or where security screening snags might pop up. Even a handful of unscheduled TSA absences could quickly lead to longer wait times at smaller airports, for example, if there's just a single security checkpoint. That's why travelers should plan to arrive early and allow extra time to get through security.

Flight delays: Experts say they're also a possibility, even though air traffic controllers aren't affected by the DHS shutdown. Airlines might decide to delay departures in some cases to wait for passengers to clear screening, said Rich Davis, senior security adviser at risk mitigation company International SOS. Shortages of TSA officers also could slow the screening of checked luggage behind the scenes.

Prepping: Most airports display security line wait times on their websites, but people shouldn't wait until the day of a flight to check them, advises John Rose, chief risk officer for global travel management company Altour. Passengers should also pay close attention while packing, as prohibited items are likely to prolong the screening process. For carry-on bags, avoid bringing full-size shampoo or other liquids, large gels, or aerosols and items like pocketknives.

Most airports display security line wait times on their websites, but people shouldn't wait until the day of a flight to check them, advises John Rose, chief risk officer for global travel management company Altour. Passengers should also pay close attention while packing, as prohibited items are likely to prolong the screening process. For carry-on bags, avoid bringing full-size shampoo or other liquids, large gels, or aerosols and items like pocketknives. Will the shutdown drag on? The White House has been negotiating with Democratic lawmakers, but the two sides failed to reach a deal by the end of the week before senators and members of Congress were set to leave Washington for a 10-day break. Lawmakers in both chambers were on notice, however, to return if a deal to end the shutdown is struck.