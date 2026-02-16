Trump Border Czar: We're Leaving Some Agents in Minnesota

President Trump's border czar says the massive federal law-enforcement surge in Minnesota is winding down, but not disappearing entirely, the Washington Post reports. Tom Homan on Sunday told CBS's Face the Nation that more than 1,000 immigration agents have already left the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and that hundreds more will leave imminently, following the formal end of Operation Metro Surge . The deployment, which at its peak swelled the local federal presence from about 80 to roughly 3,000 officers, became the administration's largest immigration enforcement push to date—and one of its most controversial. Homan now says the Department of Homeland Security will "get back to the original footprint" of agents in Minnesota but will keep a "small ... security force" on the ground for a short period to protect immigration officers during operations and protests.

He did not specify how many will stay, expressing hope they can be withdrawn "fairly quickly." He said some agents will also remain to investigate alleged fraud involving Minneapolis child-care centers, as well as the anti-ICE protest at a church service that resulted in journalist Don Lemon's arrest, the AP reports. Homan last week said the broader drawdown followed an agreement with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison allowing local jails to work more directly with ICE on immigrants arrested for crimes—an arrangement that, on Sunday, he referred to as "a win" and urged other cities to copy. Asked if similar large-scale deployments could happen elsewhere, Homan replied that it "depends on the situation" and reiterated his view that sanctuary cities should be "flooded" with additional agents.

The Minneapolis operation drew sustained protests after federal officers shot three people, killing two US citizens: Renée Good, a mother of three, and Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse. Amid public backlash and bipartisan criticism of tactics used by ICE and Border Patrol, the White House replaced Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino with Homan last month. Homan later acknowledged the mission had not been executed "perfectly" and suggested changes were needed, though he did not detail them. On Sunday, he acknowledged on CBS that he doesn't "like the masks" ICE agents are wearing, which has become a point of controversy, but agents wear them "because threats against ICE officers, you know, are up over 1500% actual assaults and threats are up over 8000%. These men and women have to protect themselves."