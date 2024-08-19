House GOP's Long-Awaited Impeachment Report Is Out

House Republican investigators released a nearly 300-page report on Monday that accuses President Biden of "impeachable" and "egregious" conduct, reports the Hill. Its release comes as the Democratic National Convention opens, though Biden had been expected to be the nominee when this investigation began last year. Highlights:

Charges: The report accuses the president of abuse of power and obstruction, per Politico. On the first, the report focuses mostly on the business dealings of son Hunter Biden and brother James, accusing both of using their connection to the president to score foreign business deals. Biden himself "participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family," says the report, adding that it was "inconceivable" he was not aware of his family's dealings. The obstruction charge alleges that Biden used his influence to stymie investigations into all of this.

The report accuses the president of abuse of power and obstruction, per Politico. On the first, the report focuses mostly on the business dealings of son Hunter Biden and brother James, accusing both of using their connection to the president to score foreign business deals. Biden himself "participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family," says the report, adding that it was "inconceivable" he was not aware of his family's dealings. The obstruction charge alleges that Biden used his influence to stymie investigations into all of this. Slams: "The totality of the corrupt conduct uncovered by the Committees is egregious," says the report. Biden "conspired to commit influence peddling and grift. In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family." It adds: "The Constitution's remedy for a President's flagrant abuse of office is clear: impeachment by the House of Representatives and removal by the Senate."