House GOP's Long-Awaited Impeachment Report Is Out

It accuses Biden of 'impeachable' conduct, though it provides no proof of a 'corrupt quid pro quo'
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 19, 2024 6:18 AM CDT
House GOP Accuses Biden of 'Impeachable' Conduct
President Biden speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 15, 2024.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

House Republican investigators released a nearly 300-page report on Monday that accuses President Biden of "impeachable" and "egregious" conduct, reports the Hill. Its release comes as the Democratic National Convention opens, though Biden had been expected to be the nominee when this investigation began last year. Highlights:

  • Charges: The report accuses the president of abuse of power and obstruction, per Politico. On the first, the report focuses mostly on the business dealings of son Hunter Biden and brother James, accusing both of using their connection to the president to score foreign business deals. Biden himself "participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family," says the report, adding that it was "inconceivable" he was not aware of his family's dealings. The obstruction charge alleges that Biden used his influence to stymie investigations into all of this.
  • Slams: "The totality of the corrupt conduct uncovered by the Committees is egregious," says the report. Biden "conspired to commit influence peddling and grift. In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family." It adds: "The Constitution's remedy for a President's flagrant abuse of office is clear: impeachment by the House of Representatives and removal by the Senate."

  • No proof: The report provides no proof that Biden, then as vice president, "engaged in any corrupt quid pro quo," per the New York Times. The report, however, acknowledges that and suggests it's unnecessary. "An abuse of power may also be present even if, as some claim, the Biden family was only selling the 'illusion' of influence and access," the report states. "It is not necessary for the House of Representatives to show that the dealings involved a quid pro quo to rise to the level of an impeachable offense."
  • Trump impeachment: The report also cites the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump, suggesting it lowered the threshold for future impeachments. "In 2019, House Democrats asserted that impeachable offenses need not rise to the level of criminal conduct," the report says, adding: "The House may therefore impeach President Biden for noncriminal conduct that significantly impairs the political system or betrays the public trust."
  • What's next: The full House will now decide the next steps after receiving the report from the Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees. Typically, formal impeachment inquiries such as this one result in a formal vote on the House floor, but Politico says it's unclear whether that will happen this time. Republicans don't have the votes to impeach, and impeachment would be doomed in the Senate even if they did, according to the outlet. The political impact also has been muted by Biden's decision to withdraw as nominee.
