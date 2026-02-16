Larry, Britain's 'Mouser in Chief,' Marks 15 Years on the Job

In turbulent political times, stability comes with four legs, whiskers, and a fondness for napping. Larry the cat celebrated 15 years on Sunday as the British government's official rodent-catcher and unofficial first feline, a reassuring presence who has served under six prime ministers. But, as the AP reports, sometimes it seems like they have served under him. "Larry the cat's approval ratings will be very high," said Philip Howell, a Cambridge University professor who has studied the history of human-animal relations. "And prime ministers tend not to hit those numbers. He represents stability, and that's at a premium."

The gray-and-white tabby's rags-to-riches story has taken him from stray on the streets to Britain's seat of power, 10 Downing St., where he bears the official title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office. Adopted from London's Battersea Dogs and Cats Home by then-Prime Minister David Cameron, Larry entered Downing Street on Feb. 15, 2011. According to a profile on the UK government website, his duties include "greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defenses and testing antique furniture for napping quality." Larry roams freely and has a knack for upstaging world leaders arriving at 10 Downing St.'s famous black door, to the delight of photographers.

"He's great at photo-bombing," said Justin Ng, a photographer who has come to know Larry well over the years. Larry has cohabited, sometimes uneasily, with prime ministerial pets including Boris Johnson's Jack Russell cross Dilyn and Rishi Sunak's Labrador retriever Nova. He is kept away from Keir Starmer's family cats, JoJo and Prince. He had a volatile relationship with Palmerston, top cat at the Foreign Office across the street from No. 10. The pair were caught tussling several times before Palmerston retired in 2020. Meanwhile, Larry is 18 or 19, and continues to patrol his turf and sleep on a window ledge above a radiator just inside the door. He is British soft power in feline form, and woe betide any PM who got rid of him. "A cat-hating PM, that seems to me to be political suicide," said Howell.