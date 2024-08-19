A Trump Post of Taylor Swift Causes a Stir

No, Taylor Swift has not endorsed Donald Trump—or Kamala Harris, for that matter. But the topic has become a buzzy one because of a Truth Social post by the former president. As USA Today reports, Trump wrote, "I accept" over some Swift-themed photos, including one—seemingly generated by artificial intelligence—that shows Swift dressed as Uncle Sam with the slogan, "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump."

Swift generally keeps a low profile when it comes to politics, though she has backed Democrats in the past—including the Biden-Harris ticket back in 2020. Trump is taking flak online from critics who think he was duped by a fake endorsement, though Rolling Stone suggests Trump might simply have been getting in on the joke. Newsweek digs in, and finds that there is some support for Trump among Swift fans. One of the images posted by him features a woman in a "Swifties for Trump" shirt, and that one is legit, the outlet notes. (More Taylor Swift stories.)