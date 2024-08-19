'For Two Seconds, I Lost My Baby in the Sea'

As the search goes on for six people missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, one of the 15 survivors is recounting her harrowing tale. Britain's Charlotte Golunski, 36, says she was aboard the Bayesian with her husband, James, and her 1-year-old daughter, Sofia, when she was awakened overnight by "thunder, lightning, and waves that made our boat dance," per the BBC and the Standard. All three were thrown into the water. "For two seconds I lost my daughter in the sea, then quickly hugged her amid the fury of the waves," she was quoted as telling La Repubblica newspaper of Italy.