'For Two Seconds, I Lost My Baby in the Sea'

As the search goes on for six people missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, one of the 15 survivors is recounting her harrowing tale. Britain's Charlotte Golunski, 36, says she was aboard the Bayesian with her husband, James, and her 1-year-old daughter, Sofia, when she was awakened overnight by "thunder, lightning, and waves that made our boat dance," per the BBC and the Standard. All three were thrown into the water. "For two seconds I lost my daughter in the sea, then quickly hugged her amid the fury of the waves," she was quoted as telling La Repubblica newspaper of Italy.
Golunski held Sofia "afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning." She added: "It was all dark. In the water I couldn't keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others." It was at that point a lifeboat inflated, and the family of three scrambled aboard with others. Golunski was treated for a minor shoulder injury at a hospital after being rescued, per the Express. Her husband and child were not injured. Earlier, one person's body was recovered from the sea.