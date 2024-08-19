Woman, Mother Fatally Shot Near Kentucky Courthouse

A suspect fatally shot a woman he had been in a relationship with and her mother near a Kentucky courthouse Monday morning, police say. The Elizabethtown Police Department says the suspect, 46-year-old Christopher Elder, fled the scene and shot himself during a standoff with police more than 100 miles away, in the far west of the state, WLKY reports. The victims were identified as 37-year-old Erica Riley and her mother, 71-year-old Janet Riley. Police said Elder shot himself in the head while he was talking to police negotiators and is in critical condition.