Democrats Turn Roll Call Into Dance Party

Each state got its own song at DNC
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 20, 2024 9:50 PM CDT
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a video monitor after the roll call during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Convention roll call votes can be staid and cheesy, but Democrats turned theirs into the ultimate dance party on Tuesday, the AP reports. DJ Cassidy stood onstage in what appeared to be a double-breasted satin suit of royal blue, spinning a special song for each state and territory awarding their delegates to Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention. What America got was a mashup of an elite karaoke night: Detroit native Eminem's "Lose Yourself" for Michigan, Dropkick Murphys' "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" for Massachusetts, and Tupac Shakur's "California Love" for California. Georgia brought out one of its natives in person: Atlanta's Lil Jon striding through Chicago's United Center to the beats of "Turn Down for What," his song with DJ Snake.

  • Florida's delegation played Tom Petty's anthem to hard-headedness, "I Won't Back Down," in casting its delegates for Harris—a not-too-subtle jab at the state's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Petty was born in the Florida city of Gainesville. DeSantis used the song as the theme of his failed Republican presidential primary this cycle, and it was part of the name of a super PAC that spent lavishly on his losing cause.
  • Alabama, obviously, got "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Alaska announced their backing of Vice President Kamala Harris to "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man, a band from Wasilla, where Republican Sarah Palin was once mayor.

  • Minnesota went with "1999" by Paisley Park's own Prince. Indiana, with actor Sean Astin by the microphone, went with Gary native Michael Jackson's "Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough." Nevada played "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers, the synth pop band from Las Vegas. Kansas went with "Carry On My Wayward Son" by the rock band Kansas.
  • New Jersey went with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA." "Under one groove nothing can stop us now," DJ Cassidy said over Springsteen's anthem.

  • Despite the festive mood, the roll call announcements did contain some serious moments. A survivor of the 2017 Las Vegas strip gun massacre announced Nevada's votes. And Texas' Kate Cox, who unsuccessfully sued her home state of Texas while seeking an abortion for a non-viable fetus, announced Texas' votes—and also announced on the floor that she is again pregnant, due in January.
  • Harris wasn't there; she accepted the nomination from the rally she was holding simultaneously in Milwaukee, and spoke to the DNC via video. See it at CNN.
