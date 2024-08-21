Democrats Turn Roll Call Into Dance Party

Convention roll call votes can be staid and cheesy, but Democrats turned theirs into the ultimate dance party on Tuesday, the AP reports. DJ Cassidy stood onstage in what appeared to be a double-breasted satin suit of royal blue, spinning a special song for each state and territory awarding their delegates to Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention. What America got was a mashup of an elite karaoke night: Detroit native Eminem's "Lose Yourself" for Michigan, Dropkick Murphys' "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" for Massachusetts, and Tupac Shakur's "California Love" for California. Georgia brought out one of its natives in person: Atlanta's Lil Jon striding through Chicago's United Center to the beats of "Turn Down for What," his song with DJ Snake.