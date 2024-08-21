Trump Says Fox Debate With Harris Is Off

Earlier this month, Donald Trump said he had a deal with Fox News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4—but it was not a deal Harris ever agreed to. Trump confirmed in a Truth Social post just before midnight Monday that the debate was off, saying, "Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th." He said that instead of a debate on Sept. 4, he has "agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity," the Hill reports.