Trump Says Fox Debate With Harris Is Off

Earlier this month, Donald Trump said he had a deal with Fox News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4—but it was not a deal Harris ever agreed to. Trump confirmed in a Truth Social post just before midnight Monday that the debate was off, saying, "Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th." He said that instead of a debate on Sept. 4, he has "agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity," the Hill reports.
Trump said the town hall event would "take place in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." The Trump and Harris campaigns have agreed to a debate on ABC News on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia, the date originally set for the second debate between Trump and President Biden, USA Today reports. Running mates JD Vance and Tim Walz will debate on CBS News on Oct. 1. The Harris campaign has said it will consider a second debate after the Sept. 10 debate. Earlier this month, Trump proposed a Sept. 25 debate on NBC News as well as the Fox debate. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)