Second-Oldest House Lawmaker Dies

Rep. Bill Pascrell, who served 14 terms in the House and was seeking a 15th, has become the third House Democrat to die in office this year. The 87-year-old former mayor of Paterson, New Jersey, was the second-oldest member of the House, and, with the upcoming retirement of Rep. Grace Napolitano, would have been the oldest if he had won a 15th term, the New York Times reports. Napolitano turns 88 in December.

Pascrell had a "combative approach to politics" and was known in later years for his fierce attacks on Donald Trump, the Washington Post reports. When he was 16, his uncle, a ward leader in Paterson, brought him to his first political meeting. "Ten minutes into the event, a chair goes flying by my head," he recalled, per the Post. "There were fights here, there were fights there. And I said to myself, 'I might like this.'"