Man Sought After Threats to Trump Is in Custody

An Arizona sheriff's department announced Thursday it has taken a man into custody after a search prompted by online threats to Donald Trump. Ronald Syvrud, 66, was found and taken into custody Thursday afternoon, KSAZ reports. Cochise County officials said Ronald Syvrud posted the threats on social media in the past few weeks, CNN reports. Trump gave a speech in the US-Mexico border area Thursday, and law enforcement officials briefed his staff about the search before the candidate arrived. Trump told reporters he hadn't been aware of the threats, which the Secret Service is investigating.