Trump Embraces Kennedy, Pledges Release of JFK Files

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received a rock star welcome amid chants of "Bobby!" at a Donald Trump rally in Glendale, Arizona, Friday night, where he endorsed the former president.
- "Don't you want a president that's going to make America healthy again?" Kennedy asked the crowd, hours after suspending his own independent run for president, reports the New York Times.
- Trump, for his part, made reference to John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Sr., Kennedy's famous uncle and father, telling the crowd, "I know they are looking down right now and they are very, very proud of Bobby. I'm proud of Bobby." (Five of Kennedy's siblings disagreed with that strongly.)
- Trump also promised to release "all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of John F Kennedy" if elected, per the Guardian. And he promised to establish a new commission on presidential assassination attempts, including the one on himself last month in Pennsylvania.