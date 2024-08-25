Rain Brought by Hone Cancels Hawaii's Wildfire Warnings

Hurricane Hone passed just south of Hawaii on Sunday, dumping enough rain for the National Weather Service to call off its red flag warnings that strong winds could lead to wildfires on the drier sides of islands in the archipelago. Hone had top winds of 85mph Sunday morning as it moved west, centered about 45 miles off the southernmost point of the Big Island, reported Jon Jelsema, a senior forecaster at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. He said tropical storm force winds were blowing across the island's southeast-facing slopes, carrying a foot or more of rain, per the AP.