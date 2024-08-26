Americans are known for working around the clock and while hard work is admirable, a WalletHub analyst notes that "people in the hardest-working states may need to consider taking a break once in a while, as a lack of leisure time can have a negative impact on people's physical and mental health." The site looked at 10 key metrics—including average workweek hours, vacation time left untaken, workers with more than one job, and average daily leisure time–to see where the hardest workers are popping up. North Dakota emerges as the elbow-grease epicenter, while West Virginia comes in last on the list. Here, the top and bottom 10, with their total score out of 100:



Hardest-working states

North Dakota, 66.54 Alaska, 63.55 Nebraska, 59.97 Wyoming, 59.92 South Dakota, 59.69 Maryland, 57.53 Texas, 56.86 Colorado, 55.13 New Hampshire, 54.20 Kansas, 52.63