Cop Allegedly Groomed Teen, Later Killed Her When Pregnant

Victim was expecting the child of Massachusetts detective Matthew Farwell, say prosecutors
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 29, 2024 11:31 AM CDT
Cop Allegedly Killed Pregnant Woman, Staged Scene
Matthew Farrell.   (Stoughton Police Department)

Prosecutors in Massachusetts have laid out a horrific sequence of allegations against a former police detective, one who now faces the death penalty over the murder of a woman authorities say was pregnant with his child.

  • The killing: Matthew Farwell, 38, is charged with murdering Sandra Birchmore, 23, in 2021, who weeks earlier had reportedly informed him she was pregnant with his child, reports NBC News. Authorities say Farwell strangled Birchmore in her apartment, then staged the scene to make it look like a suicide.
  • Alleged grooming: Prosecutors say Farwell worked as an instructor in the Stoughton Police Department's youth Explorers Academy, where they say he met Birchmore, groomed her, and began having sex with her when she was 15, per USA Today.

  • Pregnancy: Birchmore informed the married Farwell she was expecting his baby in December 2020 and was "very excited" about becoming a mom, said acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy, per Boston.com. Farwell became angry when she began telling people of their relationship and asking for help with doctor's appointments, etc., Levy said. "When it became clear to Mr. Farwell that he could no longer control Sandra Birchmore, he allegedly silenced her, permanently," Levy said.
  • Other details: NBC notes that Farwell allegedly killed Birchmore only hours before his wife delivered their third child. Also, his twin brother, William, was accused along with him of grooming and sexually assaulting Birchmore in a 2022 wrongful death lawsuit. The Marshall Project included her case in an earlier expose of the Explorer program, which is overseen by the Boy Scouts.
(More crime stories.)

