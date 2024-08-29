Cop Allegedly Groomed Teen, Later Killed Her When Pregnant

Prosecutors in Massachusetts have laid out a horrific sequence of allegations against a former police detective, one who now faces the death penalty over the murder of a woman authorities say was pregnant with his child.

The killing: Matthew Farwell, 38, is charged with murdering Sandra Birchmore, 23, in 2021, who weeks earlier had reportedly informed him she was pregnant with his child, reports NBC News. Authorities say Farwell strangled Birchmore in her apartment, then staged the scene to make it look like a suicide.

Alleged grooming: Prosecutors say Farwell worked as an instructor in the Stoughton Police Department's youth Explorers Academy, where they say he met Birchmore, groomed her, and began having sex with her when she was 15, per USA Today.