Man Charged With Girl's Murder Made Chilling Search

A Florida man accused of sexually abusing and murdering his girlfriend's daughter made some chilling online searches before the death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, according to a newly released case report. The Kissimmee Police Department said Stephan Sterns searched for Sevoflurane, a powerful anesthetic used in surgeries, WESH reports. An investigator wrote that it wasn't clear why he searched whether it would show up in drug tests when "he wasn't attempting to get a job or he didn't have any children that were having surgery." Police said a search of Sterns' phone uncovered photos and videos showing that he had been abusing the girl since she was 11 years old. In many images, she appeared to be sleeping, police said in the supplemental case report.

Sterns was arrested two days after Madeline was reported missing in February, FOX 35 reports. Two months later, premeditated murder was added to the dozens of charges he already faced, including sexual battery, molestation, and possession of child sex abuse material. Her body was found in a wooded area on March 1, four days after Sterns claimed to have dropped her off at school. She never made it to school that day. According to the police report, a witness saw Sterns looking "scared" near the wooded area the same day. The report said the medical examiner determined the girl was strangled to death.

On the morning Madeline disappeared, Sterns was seen on surveillance footage throwing items into a dumpster, WKMG reports. Her backpack and school-issued laptop were later recovered from the dumpster. Sterns was also seen driving around with what appeared to be the girl's body in his passenger seat.