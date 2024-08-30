Controversial Royal Wedding Is Set for This Weekend

The big day is almost here for the Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, to marry self-professed shaman Durek Verrett of the US on Saturday in a picturesque corner of southern Norway. The wedding comes amid widespread criticism of the couple's actions and waning support for Scandinavian royals, per the AP . Martha Louise, 52, and Verrett, who claims to be a sixth-generation shaman from California, have attracted headlines with their alternative beliefs. She's fourth in line to the Norwegian throne but said in 2022 that she'll no longer officially represent the Norwegian royal house in order to work more closely with her American fiance.

The princess—she has retained the title—has said she can talk with angels, while Verrett, 49, claims that he communicates with a broad range of spirits and has a medallion that helps ward off spells and cure diseases. They became engaged in 2022. Once married, Verrett will not have royal titles or official duties. In a 2019 deal, Martha Louise and Verrett agreed not to use her connection to the royal house or her title for commercial purposes. But earlier this year, Martha Louise labeled bottles of gin with her title and launched the brand in time for the wedding, defying King Harald V's directive that she shouldn't profit from her royal status. The label was eventually changed. The couple also sold their wedding photo rights to a British celebrity magazine and the film rights to Netflix.

The deals prompted protests from Norwegian media, which says it goes against local practices. The couple has often lashed out against the press while promoting themselves on social media. Meanwhile, Marius Borg Hoiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, is suspected of causing bodily harm and criminal damage. He has confessed that he was intoxicated and was taking cocaine when he was briefly arrested Aug. 6 in Oslo. Borg Hoiby, the son of Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, has no royal titles or official duties. The scandal, along with the upcoming royal wedding, have seriously eroded support for the Norwegian monarchy. King Harald has remained silent about the issues. More here.