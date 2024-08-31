China: Philippine Ship 'Deliberately Collided' With Ours

China and the Philippines accused each other of causing a collision between their two vessels Saturday in the latest flare-up of tensions over disputed waters and maritime features in the South China Sea. In a statement posted on social media, a Chinese coast guard spokesperson was quoted as saying that a Philippine ship maneuvered and "deliberately collided" with a Chinese coast guard ship "in an unprofessional and dangerous manner." Philippine officials in Manila, meanwhiile, said it was their coast guard ship, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, that was rammed thrice by the Chinese coast guard without any provocation, causing damage to the Philippine vessel, per the AP . Video released by the Philippine coast guard appeared to show the Magbanua being rammed by a Chinese coast guard ship.

It was the second confrontation in days near Sabina Shoal, about 85 miles west of the Philippine province of Palawan, in the internationally recognized exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. The Philippine ship, the Magbanua, has been anchored in Sabina since mid-April after Manila suspected that China may construct a structure to seize the uninhabited atoll. China harbored the same suspicions and recently filed a diplomatic protest against the Philippines due to the ship's prolonged presence at the shoal. China is rapidly expanding its military and has become increasingly assertive in pursuing its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, which is crucial to international trade.

The tensions have led to more frequent confrontations, primarily with the Philippines, and could drag in the United States, which is bound by a treaty to defend the Philippines. The longtime territorial disputes also involve other claimants, including Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunei. China has rejected a ruling by a UN-backed arbitration panel that negated almost all of its historically based claims in the South China Sea. Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine coast guard said in a news briefing in Manila that the Magbanua had dropped its anchor again and wouldn't withdraw from Sabina Shoal, "despite the harassment, bullying activities, and escalatory action of the Chinese coast guard." "We stand with the Philippines in upholding international law," US Ambassador to Manila MaryKay Carlson said in a statement posted on X.