'Damage Control'? Trump's Mixed Messaging on Abortion

With the election now just weeks away, Donald Trump is offering some mixed messages on his abortion stance, especially over the last "whirlwind" day or two, per NBC News. When asked on Thursday during an interview with the network what he thought about Florida's six-week abortion ban, and on an amendment on his home state's ballot to expand abortion access, the former president replied that six weeks was "too short" of a time period, and that he'd "be voting that we need more than six weeks." By Friday, however, that stance, or at least the messaging on it, had shifted. More:

Campaign's take: By Thursday evening, Trump's camp clarified that he was just expressing a personal opinion on the six-week timeline but hadn't yet decided on how he'd vote on the state's Amendment 4, which would protect abortion access through the 24th week of pregnancy or when necessary to protect the patient's health, per the AP.