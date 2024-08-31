Rideshare Drivers Strike Airport

More than 100 rideshare drivers went on strike at Nashville International Airport in time for the holiday weekend, refusing to pick up passengers there. The newly formed Tennessee Drivers Union says Uber and Lyft take as much as 80% of the fares, WSMV reports, calling for higher pay, better working conditions, and support from local governments and the airport. "We also don't want passengers to be overcharged by Uber," said one driver. "When they take over 50 or 60% of the ride fare, they are counting on us getting tips from riders, but the way we are struggling we understand people are struggling, so not everyone tips."

The drivers also want:

Restrooms in the airport's rideshare lot to be cleaner and upgraded. The union called for the lot, where drivers pick up passengers, to be expanded. They also want a women's bathroom added.

in the airport's rideshare lot to be cleaner and upgraded. The union called for the lot, where drivers pick up passengers, to be expanded. They also want a women's bathroom added. Scooters to be prohibited after 9pm. Drivers have said drunken drivers of electric scooter drivers are a major safety hazard, per WPLN.

to be prohibited after 9pm. Drivers have said drunken drivers of electric scooter drivers are a major safety hazard, per WPLN. Governments to crack down on illegal taxis, bar out-of-state drivers, and limit the number of rideshare drivers in the area. Delays in picking up drivers are a problem, drivers said.

The union warned of "ruined vacations" caused by the labor action, which began Friday, per the Guardian. "The drivers refuse to continue to let huge companies like Uber and Lyft profit off of its labor," it said in a statement. "They want Nashville to hear their struggle." A six-year driver for Uber and Lyft detailed the financial issues. "The gas comes out of the drivers' pay, the repairs of the car because it is a personal car, so if they're giving the driver just 45% of the fare, that leaves everybody struggling," he said.

"In one hour, I can drive from the airport to downtown or downtown to the airport and get $8 to $10, and then a different hour I can get $17. We need the pay to be consistent," the driver added. A spokesperson for Lyft told WPLN the company has worked in recent years to improve transparency and drivers' pay. "Now, drivers will always make at least 70% of the weekly rider fares after external fees," the statement said. (More Nashville stories.)