Judge Orders Trump Campaign to Stop Using Song

A federal judge has granted a request from the estate of Isaac Hayes and issued a temporary injunction blocking Donald Trump's campaign from using "Hold On, I'm Coming" at rallies. "I do order Trump and his campaign to not use the song without proper license," said Judge Thomas Thrash Jr. of the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, per CNN . He did not, however, order the Trump campaign to take down recordings of events that used the song. The song, written by Hayes and David Porter and recorded by soul duo Sam and Dave, has often been used as exit music at Trump rallies, most recently on Aug. 9, the New York Times reports.

"The campaign had already agreed to cease further use," Trump attorney Ronald Coleman said after Tuesday's hearing. "We're very gratified that the court recognized the First Amendment issues at stake and didn't order a takedown of existing videos." The campaign has returned to using the Village People's "YMCA " as Trump's exit music, the Times reports. Hayes' son Isaac Hayes III said, "We are very grateful and happy for the decision," adding, "Donald Trump has been barred from ever playing the music of Isaac Hayes again."

"I want this to serve as an opportunity for other artists to come forward that don't want their music used by Donald Trump or other political entitied," said Hayes, whose father died in 2008. Many artists have complained about the Trump campaign allegedly using their music without a license but this is the first case to go to court, CNN reports. James Walker, a lawyer for the Hayes estate, noted that Tuesday's ruling was preliminary and the case is still headed to trial, reports Rolling Stone. He said he believes the Trump campaign will eventually be ordered to take down videos containing the song. (More Isaac Hayes stories.)