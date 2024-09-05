Trump Not Sure Whether Debate on ABC Will Be Fair

Sean Hannity interviewed Donald Trump at a town hall event hosted by Fox News in Pennsylvania Wednesday night, and one of the most headline-grabbing things the former president said had to do with next week's debate, which will also be held in Philadelphia and hosted by ABC News. Referring to Kamala Harris' friendship with a Disney executive whose portfolio includes the news organization, Trump suggested Harris is "going to get the questions in advance." Hours before his sit-down with Hannity, campaigns for both presidential candidates had agreed to rules for the debate, which include the stipulation that neither candidate would receive any of the questions or topics in advance, the New York Times reports.
"ABC is the worst network in terms of fairness," Trump told Hannity, according to the Hill. "They are the most dishonest network. The meanest, the nastiest, but that is what I was presented with. I was presented with ABC. I think a lot of people are going to be watching to see how nasty they are, how unfair they are. I agreed to do it because they wouldn't do any other network." Trump had actually backed out of the ABC debate after Harris replaced President Biden on the Democratic ticket, but eventually agreed to hold it as planned. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)