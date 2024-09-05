NFL's DC Team Suspends VP Over Undercover Video

Rael Enteen of Commanders is caught disparaging players, fans, others
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 5, 2024 11:00 AM CDT
NFL's DC Team Suspends VP Over Undercover Video
The Washington Commanders logo.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

An exec with the NFL's Washington Commanders has been suspended after he was captured dissing players and fans in secretly recorded videos, report ESPN, NBC Washington, the Athletic, and the AP.

  • The videos: Rael Enteen, the team's vice president of content, connected with a woman on the dating app Hinge who was actually an undercover reporter for the O'Keefe Media Group. They went on two dates, and the group posted video online.
  • Players: He said some were "dumb as all hell" and homophobic. "Over 50% of our roster ... is either white religious, and God says, 'F--- the gays'—their interpretation. I don't buy any of that—Another big chunk is very low-income African American that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic."

  • Fans: He described them as "high-school-educated alcoholics" and "mouth breathers."
  • Goodell: Enteen said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "really runs the NFL," adding that he thinks Jones "hates gay people and Black people," per the AP. He referred to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as "a $50 million puppet" and described the NFL's social justice programs as bogus and superficial, done solely in the name of profit.
  • Team responds: "The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization," said a team spokesperson. "We have suspended the employee pending an investigation and will reserve further comment at this time."
  • O'Keefe: The group behind the videos was founded last year by the controversial James O'Keefe, who was previously ousted from Project Veritas, another right-leaning organization he founded known for its undercover videos.
