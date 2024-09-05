NFL's DC Team Suspends VP Over Undercover Video

An exec with the NFL's Washington Commanders has been suspended after he was captured dissing players and fans in secretly recorded videos, report ESPN, NBC Washington, the Athletic, and the AP.
- The videos: Rael Enteen, the team's vice president of content, connected with a woman on the dating app Hinge who was actually an undercover reporter for the O'Keefe Media Group. They went on two dates, and the group posted video online.
- Players: He said some were "dumb as all hell" and homophobic. "Over 50% of our roster ... is either white religious, and God says, 'F--- the gays'—their interpretation. I don't buy any of that—Another big chunk is very low-income African American that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic."