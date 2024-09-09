Alleged Racism, Anti-Gay Slurs Get Michigan Judge Suspended

A Michigan judge has been suspended after allegedly making racist, anti-gay remarks on phone calls that were recorded without her knowledge. The state allows such recordings to be made as long as one of the two people on the call gives consent; in this case, that person was Oakland County Probate Court Administrator Edward Hutton, who tells WXYZ that Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan has been harassing him, and calling him on the phone during both work and non-work hours, for years. During those calls, Hutton tells the Detroit Free Press, Ryan has made numerous troubling remarks, including anti-gay comments about Oakland County Executive David Coulter, who is gay. Hutton says she also has used anti-gay slurs, including the f-word, to refer to other elected officials.