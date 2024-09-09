Mom Jailed for Shielding Kids From Dad Accused of Rape

Rachel Pickrel-Hawkins says her ex-husband raped his daughter multiple times, sexually abused his adopted daughters, physically abused one of his sons, used police restraints on his kids, and forced them to watch or take part in animal cruelty. As such, she is fighting reunification between her two youngest sons with her ex, Michael Hawkins, who is facing criminal charges for some of the above listed allegations. But she's the one behind bars, having been ordered to report to jail each weekend for seven weeks for contempt after refusing reunification therapy, the Washington Post reports. Pickrel-Hawkins tells CBS News the kids didn't want to go, so she didn't make them.