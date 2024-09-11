Musk's Solution for Taylor Swift: 'I Will Give You a Child'

Billionaire Elon Musk, father of at least 12 children, responded to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris early Wednesday by offering to give her a child. Swift had signed her Instagram post as a "Childless Cat Lady," embracing the label directed at Harris by Republican VP candidate JD Vance. Musk, a supporter of former President Trump, apparently "thought he could weave viral magic by responding to her with an offer of insemination," per Rolling Stone . "Fine Taylor ... you win," he wrote on X . "I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

The comment did not go down well in China, where the tweet arrived in the afternoon, prompting a related Weibo hashtag to attract more than 15 million views, per Business Insider. "What a ridiculous joke," read a top comment from a Swift fan blog. "'I will give you a child?' Who wants children from you?" Another post from a fan blog read, "You don't have even the slightest bit of respect for women."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has repeatedly spoken about the need for women to have more babies. In 2022, he claimed "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces, by far," per Bloomberg. And last year, he seemed to complain to Tucker Carlson that with "birth control and abortions and whatnot, now you can still satisfy the limbic instinct but not procreate." In a separate post Wednesday, Musk acknowledged Harris "exceeded most people's expectations" during Tuesday's debate, but said "I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job." (More Elon Musk stories.)