Trump's Abortion Answer Prompts a Live Fact-Check

The topic of abortion came up early in Tuesday night's debate, and it prompted a live fact-check from ABC's Linsey Davis. After Donald Trump asserted that Democratic states allowed women to kill their babies after birth, Davis told viewers, "There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born," reports the Hill . Kamala Harris quickly pounced on the moment as she began speaking: "Like I said, you're going to hear a bunch of lies."

In defending his abortion policies, Trump asserted that he had placed the issue in the hands of states with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, adding that he did a "great service" by appointing three Supreme Court justices who voted against the law. He did not, however, directly answer whether he would sign a national abortion ban, after Harris asserted he would, per the New York Times. Harris referred to state abortion bans as "Trump abortion bans," reports the Guardian. (More presidential debate stories.)