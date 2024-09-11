Trump: 'I Couldn't Care Less' About Harris' Race

Late in Tuesday night's debate, Donald Trump was asked about his comments in which he questioned Kamala Harris' racial identity. "I couldn't care less" about the topic, Trump answered. "Whatever she wants to be is OK by me." When moderator David Muir pointed out that he had raised the issue of her racial identity previously, Trump elaborated: "All I can say is I read where she was not Black, that she put out, and I'll say that. And then I read that she was Black, and that's OK," he said, reports Politico. "Either one was OK with me. That's up to her. That's up to her."