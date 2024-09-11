Trump: 'I Couldn't Care Less' About Harris' Race

Late in Tuesday night's debate, Donald Trump was asked about his comments in which he questioned Kamala Harris' racial identity. "I couldn't care less" about the topic, Trump answered. "Whatever she wants to be is OK by me." When moderator David Muir pointed out that he had raised the issue of her racial identity previously, Trump elaborated: "All I can say is I read where she was not Black, that she put out, and I'll say that. And then I read that she was Black, and that's OK," he said, reports Politico. "Either one was OK with me. That's up to her. That's up to her."
Harris responded: "I think it's a tragedy that we have someone who wants to be president who has consistently over the course of his career, attempted to use race to divide people." She did not, however, speak about her own history but referred to some of Trump's former controversies, going back decades ago to when he took out a full-page ad calling for the execution of the Central Park Five, per the Washington Post. The Black and Latino men, teens at the time, were ultimately exonerated. "We don't want a leader who is constantly trying to have Americans point their fingers at each other," Harris said. (More presidential debate stories.)