Vice President Introduces Herself to Trump

'Kamala Harris,' she says, in their first face-to-face meeting
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2024 8:16 PM CDT
Trump, Harris Open Debate With a Handshake
Donald Trump shakes hands with Vice President Kamala Harris before their presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The big debate has begun, and even the opening niceties have drawn attention. As the candidates entered, Kamala Harris approached Donald Trump, offered her hand, and said, "Kamala Harris," reports the Washington Post. Trump accepted the handshake. It's a reminder that the two hadn't actually met in person before Tuesday night, per the Hill.

"That was exactly the sort of exchange Harris and her advisers had been thinking about ahead of the debate—how she could come across as presidential and cool-headed against someone who can be as bombastic as Trump," writes Katie George at the New York Times. And Politico notes that Trump and Biden did not shake hands before their earlier debate. (More presidential debate stories.)

