Candidates Strike Different Tones in Closing Remarks

Donald Trump won a coin toss before Tuesday night's debate and chose to go last with his closing statement. In it, he called Kamala Harris "the worst vice president in history" and ridiculed her presidential plans by pointing out that she already works in the White House, per the New York Times . "Why hasn't she done it?" Trump asked, a refrain that might become a common one in the final stretch of the campaign.

Harris, for her part, struck a more moderate tone in her closing remarks as she made a plea for unity, per the Hill: "That's the kind of president we need right now. Someone who cares about you and is not putting themselves first," she said. "I intend to be a president for all Americans and focus on what we can do over the next 10 and 20 years to build back up our country." The debate began with a handshake between the two rivals, but it ended without one, notes Politico. (More presidential debate stories.)