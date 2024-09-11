They Found a Cat in a Parking Lot, Then Tortured It

A Texas man has received a three-year-plus prison sentence for kicking a cat, then permitting a video of that to be shared on social media. On Tuesday, a federal judge handed 30-year-old Donaldvan Williams 40 months behind bars on animal cruelty charges, after Williams pleaded guilty on animal crushing and aiding and abetting, per a Justice Department release.

Definition: As laid out in federal criminal law, animal crushing entails conduct "in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury."