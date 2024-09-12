He Wants Trump, Vance to Stop Using Dead Son as 'Political Tool'

The father of an 11-year-old boy killed in a crash involving an immigrant from Haiti says he wants "morally bankrupt" politicians including Donald Trump and JD Vance to stop using his son's death for "political gain." At a public meeting in Springfield, Ohio, hours before Tuesday night's presidential debate, Nathan Clark said it was, "to say the least, reprehensible" to use his son as a "political tool," the Washington Post reports.

Aiden Clark died on the first day of school last year when his school bus was hit head-on by a minivan driven by Hermanio Joseph, who was in the country legally but didn't have a valid Ohio's driver's license, WKEF reports. Joseph, 36, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide in May. He was sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.