RFK Jr.: Feds Are Investigating Me Over Dead Whale Story

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the government is being weaponized against him and he is now facing a federal probe over a 1994 incident in which he allegedly beheaded a dead whale. The incident was recounted by his daughter, Kick Kennedy, in 2012, and that recounting was in turn resurfaced recently amid RFK Jr.'s controversial presidential bid. As Kick Kennedy told it, her dad found a dead whale on the beach during a family vacation to Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, used a chainsaw to remove its head, and then brought the head back to the family home. When the story resurfaced, some activists called for RFK Jr. to be investigated over it, and by his telling, that has come to pass.