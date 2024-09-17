Putin's New Order Will Make His Army 2nd-Largest on Earth

China boasts the largest army on Earth, with the United States and India claiming the next-biggest forces. Vladimir Putin now wants in on that elite pecking order, ordering Russia's army on Monday to boosts its ranks by 180,000 active service members, bringing the total number to 1.5 million, reports the Moscow Times . Reuters notes that the increase, which is set to take effect Dec. 1, would make Russia's army second in size only to China's. "It is caused by the extremely hostile environment on our western borders and instability on our eastern borders," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a media conference call explaining the move. "This demands appropriate measures to be taken."

That "hostile environment" Peskov cites is a reference to the Russian incursion into Ukraine that's stretched for more than 2 1/2 years, with the "most capable" Russian soldiers embedded in eastern Ukraine, "where they have made incremental but steady gains in the past few months," per the AP. Once additional troops are added, the total number of Russia's military personnel will settle at nearly 2.4 million, including those 1.5 million service members.

The Times notes this will mark the third time Putin has expanded his military since February 2022, when the Russian invasion into Ukraine began. In August 2022, 137,000 troops were added, while in December 2023, another 170,000 new soldiers were folded into the army's ranks. The AP notes that Ukraine's successful movement into Russia's Kursk region in early August has been tied to Russia's shortage of enough military personnel. (More Vladimir Putin stories.)