Sources Explain Why Staffers May Have Ditched Robinson

Former President Trump and a good chunk of Mark Robinson's own campaign staff have already distanced themselves from the North Carolina lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate, after revelations emerged of racist, antisemitic, and sexually crass posts he allegedly made on a porn site. Now, sources tell WRAL that part of the reason behind his staff's exodus may lie in the fact that Robinson rebuffed "multiple offers" of tech assistance to help him uncover the person or persons Robinson insists were behind the offensive posts.

Meanwhile, Robinson appears to be hedging just a bit on his initial denials of the porn site postings, per HuffPost. On Monday, while talking to reporters, a "visibly angry" Robinson slammed CNN for publishing the story with the most recent allegations against him, at one point saying, "They want to talk about what possibly happened 15 years ago" (watch here). Still, the lieutenant governor doesn't seem to intend to step down at the moment.



"I am in the process of retaining aggressive legal counsel to investigate who did this and how; we will leave no stone unturned," he wrote in a Monday tweet. "I am not backing down, the future of North Carolina depends on it." A spokesperson for Robinson's legal campaign echoed those remarks to WRAL, noting that their team "will use every legal means to hold CNN and whomever else is involved accountable." (More Mark Robinson stories.)