Takeaways From Harris' MSNBC Interview

She chose a 'friendly forum' for first one-on-one network interview as nominee
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2024 9:25 AM CDT

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday for her first one-on-one interview with a major network since she became the Democratic nominee. The interview was a "friendly forum" for Harris, who spoke to Ruhle in Pittsburgh after delivering a speech that focused on the economy, the Hill reports.

  • Trump 'not serious' on the economy: Harris criticized Trump as "not serious" on the economy and said his tariff plans would increase costs for consumers, Politico reports. "He's not serious about how he thinks about some of these issues," she said. "And one must be serious and have a plan and a real plan that's not just about some talking point ending in an exclamation at a political rally." She said Trump left office with "the worst economy since the Great Depression," with manufacturing jobs falling even before the pandemic hit.

  • Her own plans: "My vision for the economy—I call it an opportunity economy—is about making sure that all Americans, wherever they start, wherever they are, have the ability to actually achieve those dreams and those ambitions," Harris told Ruhle, outlining plans including an expanded child tax credit and a proposal to help first-time homebuyers.
  • The elephant in the room: Reid J. Epstein at the New York Times writes that Harris "skated past" a question on the "elephant in the room": how her agenda would be paid for if Democrats lose control of the Senate. "We're going to have to raise corporate taxes," she said. "We're going to have to make sure that the biggest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share." Throughout the interview, Epstein writes, Harris responded to "fairly basic and predictable questions with roundabout responses that did not provide a substantive answer."
  • A 'gut decision': "Probably the biggest gut decision I've made most recently is to choose my running mate," Harris said when Ruhle asked about her most recent gut decision, per MSNBC. "There were lots of good, incredible candidates, and ultimately that came down to the gut decision."

  • Working at McDonald's: Harris said one of the differences between her and Trump is their "perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility is to meet those needs." She added: "Part of the reason I even talk about working at McDonald's is that there are people who work at McDonald's in our country there who are trying to raise a family. I worked there as a student. I was a kid who worked there." Trump has accused her of lying about having worked at McDonald's.
  • Her best line? Harris, asked about Trump's recent claim that he's a "protector" of women, pointed to his 2016 remark that women who have abortions should face "some form of punishment" should a ban ever take place, CNN reports. Her response included what MSNBC says was probably her best line of the interview: "I don't think the women of America need him to say he's going to protect them. The women of America need him to trust them."
(More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X