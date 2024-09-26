Takeaways From Harris' MSNBC Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday for her first one-on-one interview with a major network since she became the Democratic nominee. The interview was a "friendly forum" for Harris, who spoke to Ruhle in Pittsburgh after delivering a speech that focused on the economy, the Hill reports.

Trump 'not serious' on the economy: Harris criticized Trump as "not serious" on the economy and said his tariff plans would increase costs for consumers, Politico reports. "He's not serious about how he thinks about some of these issues," she said. "And one must be serious and have a plan and a real plan that's not just about some talking point ending in an exclamation at a political rally." She said Trump left office with "the worst economy since the Great Depression," with manufacturing jobs falling even before the pandemic hit.