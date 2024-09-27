Guy Loses Dog, Sparks Wildfire in Cremation Attempt: Cops

One of Colorado's largest wildfires of the year was started by a man whose attempt at cremating his dog went horribly wrong, authorities say. Investigators probing how the Bucktail fire erupted Aug. 1 discovered the partially burned remains of the dog named Rocket on private property that had suffered damage, the AP reports. The dog's owner, Brent Scott Garber of Nucla, who lived nearby in a camper, has been arrested on charges of arson and trespassing, reports the Denver Post . The 63-year-old allegedly told friends that he accidentally started the blaze when he threw a spray can onto the pit fire he'd been using to cremate his euthanized pet.

The Bucktail fire burned through some 11 square miles, though is now largely contained, per the AP. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office estimates the cost of damages at more than $300,000. At least one home was destroyed, per USA Today. Authorities allege Garber was burning the body of his pet after the animal was euthanized by officials in Nucla for fighting with another dog. The can he threw into the blaze exploded, causing flames to spread to a tree, authorities say, adding Garber was recognized as he fled the scene on an ATV moments after the fire was reported. Along with the dog's body, law enforcement found a rock carved with the words, "Rocket Dog, Rest in Peace Buddy." (More Colorado stories.)