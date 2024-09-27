Teen Cyclist Dies After Crash at World Championships

A teen cyclist has died following a crash at the world road race championships in Switzerland, which took place amid heavy rain Thursday. Muriel Furrer, 18, of Switzerland suffered a serious head injury in a crash during the junior women's race Thursday as "torrential rain" fell on much of the route through Zurich, per the BBC . Furrer is believed to have crashed near Küsnacht on the roughly 46-mile route between Uster and Zurich. The world governing body for sports cycling, the International Cycling Union (UCI), said she "fell heavily" and "suffered a serious head injury before being flown to hospital by helicopter in a very critical condition." She died Friday, according to the statement.

"Investigations into the course of the accident by the responsible authorities are still ongoing," UCI said, adding "further explanations will follow at a later date." UCI Sports Director Peter van den Abeele said the union and organizing committee "are respecting the wish of the family to continue these world championships," per the BBC. Friday's medal ceremony was a somber affair, with flags flown at half-mast and a minute's silence observed in honor of Furrer. Friday's evening activities and a gala planned for Saturday have been canceled.

"Our hearts are broken," Swiss Cycling said in a statement. "There is no understanding, only pain and sadness." Rider safety was made a priority following the deaths of other cyclists, including Furrer's compatriot, Gino Mader, during the 2023 Tour de Suisse. "We believe we always do the maximum for the safety and security of the riders," said Olivier Senn, a director with the Swiss organizing committee behind the world championships. He said it was unclear whether rain played a role in the crash but "the downhill was looked at again today with the rain," per Cycling Weekly. An ambassador for the event, Furrer had also participated in the world mountain bike championships, per the Guardian. (More cycling stories.)