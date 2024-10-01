Vance, Walz Debate Could Be a 'Slugfest'

Barring a late addition to the schedule, Tuesday night's vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz could be the last debate of the 2024 campaign between the Republican and Democratic tickets. Both Vance, a GOP senator from Ohio, and Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota, have embraced the traditional role of attack dog for the person at the top of the ticket. That could be on full display during the vice presidential debate in New York hosted by CBS News, the AP reports. The 90-minute debate is scheduled to start at 9pm Eastern.

Although conventional wisdom says the matchup between the candidates with second billing on the ticket seldom have much impact, polls are so tight that it could sway voters on the margins, the AP reports. It also could be the last head-to-head matchup between the tickets because Kamala Harris and Donald Trump haven't agreed to a second meeting.