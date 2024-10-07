This Is America's Greenest City

Get thee to San Diego (and California in general), tree huggers
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 7, 2024 3:08 PM CDT
Here Are America's Greenest Cities
The sunset illuminates the San Diego skyline on April 22, 2019.   (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Apparently, the Golden State could consider rebranding as the Green State. WalletHub took a look at the 100 largest cities in America to determine which were the best tree-huggers, and six of the top 10 call California home. The analysis factored in four main categories: environment (things like greenhouse gas emissions per capita and air and water quality); transportation (e.g., accessibility of jobs via public transportation and walk and bike scores); energy sources (think the percentage that comes from renewable sources); and lifestyle and policy (plastic bag bans, presence of farmers markets and CSAs, green job availability, etc.). The winners, along with their scores out of 100:

  1. San Diego; 72.63
  2. Washington, DC; 71.83
  3. Honolulu; 69.3
  4. San Francisco; 67.88
  5. San Jose, California; 67.43
  6. Seattle; 67.33
  7. Oakland, California; 66.95
  8. Portland, Oregon; 66.66
  9. Fremont, California; 66.18
  10. Irvine, California; 65.5
See how other cities ranked here. (These are the cities with the quickest commutes.)

