This Is America's Greenest City

Apparently, the Golden State could consider rebranding as the Green State. WalletHub took a look at the 100 largest cities in America to determine which were the best tree-huggers, and six of the top 10 call California home. The analysis factored in four main categories: environment (things like greenhouse gas emissions per capita and air and water quality); transportation (e.g., accessibility of jobs via public transportation and walk and bike scores); energy sources (think the percentage that comes from renewable sources); and lifestyle and policy (plastic bag bans, presence of farmers markets and CSAs, green job availability, etc.). The winners, along with their scores out of 100: