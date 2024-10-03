With No Water, Asheville Hospital Resorts to Digging Well

Asheville is hundreds of miles from where Hurricane Helene made landfall, but the storm still unleashed absolute devastation on the North Carolina city, which saw some of the heaviest rainfall, NPR reports. The resulting floods destroyed pipes, leaving 100,000 people without water for an undetermined amount of time, the Washington Post reports. So the city's biggest hospital decided it had no choice but to dig a well, NBC News reports. Without water, Mission Hospital was struggling to keep sanitary—a nurse says people were "pooping in bags and buckets," and when patients came in drenched in floodwater full of toxins including gasoline and chemicals, the only way to rinse them off was to find any clean water that was available, pour it into a trash can, and dump it over them.