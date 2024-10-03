Alice Walton Makes a Massive Giveaway

$249M gift to fund a medical school in Arkansas
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 3, 2024 9:31 AM CDT
World's Richest Woman Makes Her Biggest Donation Yet
Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, attends the Walmart shareholder meeting in Fayetteville, Ark., Friday, June 5, 2015.   (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Alice Walton reclaimed her spot as the world's richest woman even after opening her wallet in a big way. The Walmart heiress, who sits in the 18th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a $100 billion estimated net worth, gave out $390 million in the year ending Sept. 30, 2023, through her Texas-based Art Bridges Foundation, with $249 million of that total going to fund a medical school in the Walton family's hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, Forbes reports, citing a recent tax return. The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, as it is now known, plans to offer a four-year MD program when it opens next year.

Walton's largest single donation raises the only daughter of Walmart cofounder Sam Walton to the title of America's "26th-most generous philanthropist," having donated at least $1.5 billion to charities over the course of her life, according to Forbes. In 2023, Walton's foundation also donated $30 million to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which is linked to the 154,000-square-foot medical school by woodland trails. Walton is credited with founding the museum, which showcases her $500 million private art collection, and chaired its board for a decade up until 2021.

At 74, Walton "appears to be just getting started with her personal philanthropy," per Forbes, noting she's put "more than $5.7 billion into five family charitable foundations that have so far doled out nearly a quarter of that total." Her wealth has grown by $30 billion this year alone, owing to a 54% increase in Walmart's stock price, per Business Insider. She's thought to own more than 11% of Walmart shares, according to the outlet, which lists many of Walton's other donations in recent years. (More Alice Walton stories.)

