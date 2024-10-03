It's the 5th Cybertruck Recall in 11 Months

Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year, per the AP. Tesla has released a free software upgrade to address the issue and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 25. Cybertruck owners have had to deal with a series of recalls since the vehicle went on sale in November. Elon Musk's Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers that month, two years behind the original schedule.