Angry Fans Toss Balls at Fielder During Dodgers-Padres Playoff Game

Tempers flared on the field and in the stands at Dodger Stadium, with rowdy fans tossing baseballs, apparently at San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then trash that caused a 12-minute wait between pitches during the seventh inning of the Padres' 10-2 win in NL Division Series Game 2 on Sunday night. "Well, shoot, I've seen over a thousand games here, well over a thousand games in this ballpark, and I've never seen anything like that," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It was ugly." Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall. Left field umpire Adrian Johnson circled his arm signaling a home run. But Profar battled the outstretched arms of fans, reeling in the ball on the webbing of his glove and helping spark the Padres to evening the best-of-five series at one game each after the Dodgers won Game 1 .

"He tried," Profar said of a fan who tried to snatch the ball. "I dunked on him." Profar hopped away backward as he stared at the astonished fans, then threw the ball to the infield. Later, there were verbal exchanges between fans and Profar. "He said the fans out there were trying to get it out of his glove," Padres slugger Manny Machado said. "What a hell of a catch to start off the game." With San Diego leading 4-1 and Yu Darvish warming up for the bottom of the seventh, fans appeared to be yelling at Profar, who motioned back at them with his right arm. A couple of balls were thrown. Johnson came up to him, soon joined by Padres manager Mike Shildt, San Diego players, and more umpires. Profar yelled and pointed before teammate Xander Bogaerts put an arm around him and Padres players, including Darvish, formed a huddle.

"Yes, I was upset. You can hurt somebody," Profar said. "I hope our people in San Diego don't do that." Profar said Dodgers fans "wanted to start throwing stuff on the field yesterday." Dodgers security staff attempted to identify the fans who caused the trouble, and public address announcer Todd Leitz told the crowd: "We ask that you do not throw objects onto the field." Later, Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch in the sixth inning, and there were words exchanged between Flaherty and Machado over that. Profar also exchanged words with Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The umpire crew chief said the situation never escalated to the point umpires considered directing players off the field. The best-of-five series moves to Petco Park for Game 3 on Tuesday.