Work Begins on World's First Ovarian Cancer Vaccine

UK researchers have received funding to start work on what might eventually be the world's first vaccine for ovarian cancer, reports the BBC . Scientists at the University of Oxford are developing OvarianVax, though they caution that any such vaccine is still years away from being ready for widespread use. The study will begin with lab work before advancing to clinical trials in women, with the goal of training the immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells in the early stages, per a news release .

Ovarian cancer kills about 12,000 women a year in the US, according to Forbes, which notes that early common symptoms such as bloating and low appetite are often ignored or attributed to other ailments. Women in the general population have a 2% risk of developing the cancer, though for women with mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, the risk is more like 45%. The Oxford researchers will focus first on women in the latter camp, but the goal is to develop a vaccine that would help all women avoid the cancer.

"We need better strategies to prevent ovarian cancer," says Ahmed Ahmed, director of the Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory at the University of Oxford and leader of the study. "Women with BRCA1/2 mutations, who are at very high risk, are offered surgery [that] prevents cancer but robs them of the chance to have children afterward." (More ovarian cancer stories.)